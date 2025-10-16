Weld County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Locating Wanted Individual

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Man Wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft and Failure to Comply with Bond Conditions

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Kristopher Jones, a 49-year-old male wanted on charges including failure to comply with bond conditions and second-degree motor vehicle theft.

Kristopher Jones

According to WCSO’s “Warrant Wednesday” notice, the suspect is described as a male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 230 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kristopher Jones

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Residents can submit tips anonymously by calling the WCSO tip line at (970) 304-6464 or by emailing [email protected].

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that all charges are merely accusations and any defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

For updates on local public safety and crime alerts, visit weldsheriff.com.