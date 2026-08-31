Downtown Greeley Intersection Closing for Infrastructure Work

8th Avenue and 10th Street closure begins Sept. 1 as crews replace aging water and sewer lines

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY — Drivers traveling through downtown Greeley will face a significant intersection closure beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1, as work continues on the city’s multi-year Downtown Infrastructure Improvements Project.

Community Message

The intersection of 8th Avenue and 10th Street will close for construction of new water and sewer infrastructure. The City of Greeley expects the closure to last several weeks, although the intersection could reopen periodically as construction conditions allow.

Lane closures may remain in place even when the intersection is temporarily reopened.

Crews will also work north and south of 10th Street to connect new water lines with the existing system. Because construction will move through different areas, traffic patterns and work zones may change during the project.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Drivers approaching downtown from the south are being directed to use 13th Street to 11th Avenue. Those coming from the north should use 5th Street to 11th Avenue.

Businesses, sidewalks and pedestrian access will remain open during construction, and parking lots will continue to be accessible. Some on-street parking near the intersection may be temporarily unavailable.

The work will also affect Greeley-Evans Transit Route 4 and Stop 287. Buses are expected to detour along 6th Avenue and 8th Street through early October. Riders should check current Greeley-Evans Transit information before traveling.

The construction is part of Greeley’s Downtown Infrastructure Improvements Project, an extensive effort to replace and upgrade aging water, sewer and stormwater systems. The project also includes improvements to downtown roads, sidewalks and streetscapes.

Construction began in summer 2026 and is scheduled to proceed in phases through 2028.

Weekly detour maps and project updates are available from the City of Greeley Downtown Infrastructure Improvements Project.

Source: City of Greeley

Keep Up With Changes Across Northern Colorado



Road closures, construction projects and transportation changes can affect your commute, your neighborhood and local businesses. Get North Forty News delivered to you and stay informed about the developments shaping our communities.



Get the North Forty News Daily Update Road closures, construction projects and transportation changes can affect your commute, your neighborhood and local businesses. Get North Forty News delivered to you and stay informed about the developments shaping our communities.