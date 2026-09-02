Larimer County to Post Orange Tax Notices

Manufactured homeowners with delinquent 2025 property taxes have until September 30 to make payment

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County will begin posting orange tag notices on manufactured homes with delinquent property taxes next week as a reminder that payments are due by September 30.

The Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office said the notices will continue to be posted throughout September. They are courtesy reminders for manufactured homeowners who still owe 2025 property taxes, which are payable in 2026.

Property owners have several ways to pay outstanding taxes.

Payments can be made online by credit card, debit card or eCheck. There is no fee for eCheck payments.

Payments may also be mailed to the Larimer County Treasurer, P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522.

A secure, 24-hour payment drop box is available at 200 W. Oak St. in Fort Collins.

The Treasurer’s Office asks taxpayers paying by mail or drop box to include their payment coupon and put their property schedule number on the check to help ensure accurate and timely processing.

Property owners with questions can contact the Treasurer’s Office at 970-498-7020 or [email protected]. The office is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Online payment, account information and additional details about property tax deadlines are available through the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office.

Source: Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office

Pay or review property tax information: larimer.gov/treasurer