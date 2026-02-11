Evacuations Ordered After Weld County Bomb Threat

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents near Longview Estates evacuated as bomb squad responds

Law enforcement activity prompted evacuations Tuesday morning in unincorporated Weld County near Longmont after a reported bomb threat in the Longview Estates area.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies responded at approximately 10:09 a.m. to the 11100 block of Yosemite after a male allegedly indicated he had a bomb. The location is in unincorporated Weld County off County Road 3/12.

Authorities issued a reverse 9-1-1 alert and began evacuating the surrounding area as a precaution. Residents were asked to stay clear of the area while the bomb squad investigates the incident.

Officials have not released additional details about the suspect or whether any device has been located. The investigation remains active, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. Updates can be found through official channels, including the Weld County Sheriff’s Office social media accounts and website.

Attribution: Information provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.