Drivers Avoid These Colorado Winter Roads

Survey highlights Interstate Seventy mountain corridor as the most avoided winter drive in the state

When winter weather settles in across Northern Colorado, many drivers quietly change their plans—avoiding certain highways not because they are officially closed, but because they feel stressed, exposed, or unpredictable. A new national survey suggests those instincts are widely shared, especially when it comes to Colorado’s high-elevation routes.

A survey of 3,004 drivers conducted by RVWindshieldReplacement.com found that Interstate Seventy between Denver and the Eisenhower Tunnel and Vail Pass is the most avoided winter road in Colorado. Respondents cited heavy snow, chain laws, frequent slowdowns, and sudden closures as reasons many Front Range drivers delay trips rather than risk the drive during storms.

The survey identified three Colorado highways that drivers are most likely to avoid during winter weather. Interstate Seventy through the central mountains ranked first, followed by United States Highway Two Eight Five between Denver and South Park, where steep grades, gusty winds, and persistent ice raise concerns once winter sets in. United States Highway Five Fifty between Durango and Ouray ranked third, with narrow lanes, avalanche zones, and sheer drop-offs making it a route many drivers prefer to leave until spring.

Nationally, the survey found that Alaska dominates the list of most-avoided winter roads, with the Seward Highway, Glenn Highway, and Dalton Highway ranking among the top three. Other frequently avoided winter routes include commuter corridors in Michigan, Illinois, New York, and Idaho, as well as Interstate Eighty over Donner Pass in the Sierra Nevada.

“What stood out wasn’t just that people avoid certain roads in winter—it’s that these decisions are often driven by perception as much as conditions,” a spokesperson for RVWindshieldReplacement.com said. “Darkness, exposure, high winds, and the fear of sudden ice or debris all play a role. Even when a road is technically open and maintained, drivers will reroute if it feels unpredictable.”

As Northern Colorado enters its most active winter travel months, the findings reflect what many local drivers already know: caution, timing, and flexibility often matter as much as traction and horsepower when navigating mountain roads.

Attribution: Survey data and commentary provided by RVWindshieldReplacement.com. Content used with permission. Learn more at https://www.rvwindshieldreplacement.com.