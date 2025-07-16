Second Fire in a Week Ignites on CSU Property Near Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Fire Authority contains one-acre blaze; no injuries reported, eagle’s nest spared

For the second time in a week, fire crews responded to a blaze on Colorado State University property in Larimer County. On Tuesday afternoon, Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) and partner agencies were dispatched to the 2400 block of County Road 9, where a structure fire ignited and spread to surrounding vegetation.

Structure fire at 2400 block of County Road 9 (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Crews arrived at 4:49 p.m. and quickly worked to contain the fire, which ultimately burned one structure and about one acre of land. No injuries were reported, and additional nearby buildings were protected from damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have not reported evidence linking it to the previous CSU property fire that occurred earlier in the week.

Structure fire at 2400 block of County Road 9 (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

In a reassuring outcome for wildlife observers, an eagle’s nest located near the fire remained unharmed.

Support was provided by Larimer County Emergency Services, Fort Collins Police Services, and the CSU Police Department. Firefighters and partnering agencies stayed on-site into the evening to ensure all hot spots were fully extinguished.

Structure fire at 2400 block of County Road 9 (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

This incident follows a fire just days earlier that destroyed equipment used by CSU’s Logging Sports Team in a separate blaze. That story is available here: Fire Destroys CSU Logging Team Equipment in Fort Collins Blaze.

Source – Poudre Fire Authority