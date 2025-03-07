Liberty Arms Employees Honored for Heroic Response to Shooting Incident

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Four employees at Liberty Arms in Northern Colorado sprang into action after hearing a gunshot in their parking lot, rushing toward the scene without hesitation. Their quick response and first-aid skills helped save a man’s life.

The employees—Joe Briere, Chance Dunne, Michael Miller, and Justin Olson—had just finished work when they heard the shot. Without knowing what danger lay ahead, they leapt over a small wall and ran toward the sound.

Liberty Arms Employees Receive award from Poudre Fire Authority (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

They discovered a man who had accidentally shot himself in the leg (not with a firearm purchased at Liberty Arms) and was bleeding heavily. Joe Briere, a former Marine, immediately applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding while his colleagues stabilized the victim until emergency responders arrived.

“These individuals knew a gun was involved yet ran to help without regard for their own safety,” wrote Battalion Chief Pietrangelo in his nomination for the Community Action Award. “This action was selfless and brave and contributed to the patient’s survival.”

Recognizing their heroic efforts, Battalion Chief Pietrangelo presented the four employees with Community Action Awards at a recent ceremony at Liberty Arms. Firefighters who responded to the scene that day, along with store employees, gathered to celebrate their life-saving actions.

Honored for Their Bravery:

Joe Briere

Chance Dunne

Michael Miller

Justin Olson

This incident underscores the importance of emergency preparedness and the impact of fast, decisive action. Tourniquets are an essential tool in trauma situations, and having trained individuals nearby can mean the difference between life and death.

