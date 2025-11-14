Weekend Forecast: Sunny, Mild Days and Crisp Nights Across Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As we head into the weekend of November 14–16, Northern Colorado is getting a bonus stretch of sunshine and mild temperatures before a cooler pattern nudges in early next week. Along the I-25 corridor, the National Weather Service is calling for highs right around 70 degrees each afternoon with plenty of blue sky and light winds.

Friday: Warm, Sunny, and Very November-Not-Like

Friday stays unseasonably warm for mid-November. Highs will climb into the low to mid-70s from Fort Collins through Greeley and Windsor, with just a few passing clouds. Greeley may run a couple of degrees warmer thanks to its lower elevation.

By evening, we cool back into the mid-40s, so if you’re heading out for a game, a concert, or downtown events, plan on a light jacket after sunset.

Saturday: Classic “Get Outside” Day

Saturday keeps the streak going with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 under mostly sunny skies and light winds.

It’s a great day to finish late-season yard work, take a stroll on the Poudre or Power Trails, or head to local holiday markets without fighting snow or bitter cold. Overnight lows slip back to around 40 degrees, keeping those mornings crisp.

Sunday: A Few More Clouds, Hint of Change

Sunday looks very similar: mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs mid to upper 60s on the plains.

If you’re in the foothills or up toward Estes Park, temperatures will run cooler—with highs in the low 60s—and clouds will thicken late in the day. A weak system slides through Sunday night, bringing a better chance of showers for the foothills and mountains and a smaller chance of a light shower reaching the urban corridor overnight.

Crisp Mornings and What’s Next

Data from the Colorado State University weather station show those classic Colorado swing temperatures we’re used to this time of year—chilly mornings in the 30s and low 40s quickly warming once the sun is up.

So plan on layers: a coat for the dog walk or farmers market in the morning, and shirtsleeves by early afternoon.

By Monday, that Sunday night system ushers in cooler air, with highs dropping back into the 50s and a better chance of showers—our reminder that winter isn’t far away.

For updates, stories, and how this weather ties into what’s happening across our communities, keep checking in at NorthFortyNews.com.