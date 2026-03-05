Florida Man Gets 156 Years in Weld County Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Judge sentences out-of-state offender after investigation uncovered thousands of child exploitation files

A Weld County judge has sentenced a Florida man to 156 years to life in prison following a lengthy investigation involving child exploitation and attempted contact with minors in Northern Colorado.

Joel Kaufman, 49, was sentenced March 2 in Weld County District Court after being found guilty in December 2025 on multiple charges related to the exploitation of children online and attempts to arrange sexual contact with minors.

Joel Kaufman

Investigators with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kaufman on March 7, 2024, after he traveled from Florida to Colorado. Authorities say he believed he had arranged sexual contact with two girls, ages 10 and 14.

The investigation was led by Weld County Sheriff’s Office Detective Dayle Rosebrock with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators spent extensive time reviewing digital evidence recovered from Kaufman’s phone and personal computer.

Officials estimate that more than one million images were examined during the investigation. From Kaufman’s phone alone, investigators identified 3,668 files classified as child sexual abuse or exploitation material, along with an additional 2,452 files that required further classification.

Following a trial on December 4, 2025, Kaufman was convicted of multiple charges, including two counts of enticement of a child, two counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child, two counts of attempted sexual assault on a child, and 30 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

“The Weld County Sheriff’s Office worked tirelessly to investigate this case,” said Investigations Captain Matt Turner. “Upholding the rule of law, protecting victims, and keeping our community safe are our highest priorities. We would like to thank our partners at Homeland Security Investigations for assisting us on this case and the District Attorney’s Office for their efforts prosecuting this case.”

The case highlights ongoing law enforcement efforts in Northern Colorado to investigate online crimes targeting children and prevent offenders from exploiting minors in the region.

Attribution: Weld County Sheriff’s Office