Domestic Dispute Shooting Injures Man in Greeley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police say suspect surrendered after brief shelter-in-place order near apartment complex

A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon during a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in Greeley, prompting a temporary shelter-in-place order for nearby residents.

According to the Greeley Police Department, officers responded around 4:10 p.m. on March 3 to the 1700 block of 6th Avenue after receiving reports of a disturbance. Initial investigation indicates a 40-year-old man was involved in an argument with his 45-year-old girlfriend while her two adult sons, ages 20 and 26, were present.

During the altercation, the 20-year-old son was shot. Officers arriving on scene provided aid to the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities issued a Reverse 911 alert at approximately 4:23 p.m., advising residents in the surrounding area to shelter in place as officers worked to resolve the situation.

Police say the suspect surrendered after about 25 minutes of negotiations and was taken into custody without further incident. The shelter-in-place order was then lifted.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released as investigators work to protect the privacy of the victims involved.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Collin Losasso at [email protected].

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Information provided by the Greeley Police Department.