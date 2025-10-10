Former UNC Golf Coach Found Guilty of Unlawful Sexual Contact in Weld County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Verdict reinforces Weld County’s stance on accountability and community safety

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County jury has convicted former University of Northern Colorado (UNC) women’s golf coach Benjamin Portie, 47, of unlawful sexual contact following a 2023 incident involving a female golfer.

According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred on November 24, 2023, during a private golf lesson with a student from the University of Colorado, when Portie made inappropriate physical contact with the victim.

Prosecutors said Portie stood behind the victim during a drill, pressed his body against her, and touched her inappropriately multiple times. “This was a chance to say, ‘enough is enough — we don’t tolerate that type of behavior in Weld County, and we hold people accountable,’” said Deputy District Attorney Erin Burhoe during closing arguments.

Portie had served as head coach of the UNC women’s golf team beginning in the 2017–18 season before resigning in 2021. The university did not employ him at the time of the offense.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 12 at 3 p.m. in Division 5 at Weld County District Court. Deputy District Attorneys Erin Burhoe and Christopher Binger prosecuted the case.

Learn more about the Weld County District Attorney’s Office at weldsheriff.com or through official Weld County communications.

Attribution: Weld County District Attorney’s Office