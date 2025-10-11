Spring-blooming Bulbs to Plant Now

By Laurel Aiello | Fort Collins Nursery

Although many of us are currently wrapped up in the excitement of fall—with blooming mums, pumpkins, and gourds decorating our porches—October is also the time to prepare our landscapes for spring. The colorful bulbs that pop up in April and May rely on a cold winter’s sleep, so they must be planted before the ground freezes over. Add these spring bulbs to your fall planting list so you have something to look forward to when the last of the fall foliage is covered in snow.



Crocus (Crocus spp.)



Crocuses are one of the earliest bloomers, emerging amid the spring frost in February and March, and painting the barren ground with purple, yellow, red, pink, and blue low-growing clusters of petals. Crocuses are known for their grasslike leaves surrounding the delicate-looking, cup-shaped flowers. There are many hardy varieties, including the red-purple Ruby Giant, pale yellow Cream Beauty, and royal purple Remembrance.



These tough bulbs need full sun (even while dormant), so plant them in a south- or west-facing spot at a depth of three to four inches. Mixing in bulb food when planting crocus will help strengthen their roots and future flowers. Water them well and mulch the area.



Daffodils (Narcissus spp.)



Another early spring bulb, daffodils peek their yellow, orange, and white heads out of the frigid soil in March or April. There are many varieties, ranging from clustered, miniature cups atop five-inch stems to large blooms towering 30 inches high. They make great cut flowers, and deer and rodents aren’t particularly drawn to them (unlike tulips).



Daffodils thrive in full sun, but they can also tolerate areas that are partly shady. They do well in poor soil, though adding a bulb food while planting them two to three times as deep as the bulbs are tall can make them even stronger. Plant daffodils in a well-drained area, as the bulbs can rot if they stay too wet. They perform best when placed three to six inches apart and mulched for extra insulation.

Daffodils (Photo from Pixabay.com)



Tulips (Tulipa spp.)



These hallmarks of spring are an early food source for pollinators, with cupped flowers in vibrant shades of red, blue, purple, pink, orange, yellow, and white emerging in March through May. Larger varieties with 18-26 inch stems are common in bouquets, while miniature varieties add interest to thawing landscapes. Choose varieties with different bloom times—including ones with single and double blooms—to extend their showiness from early to late spring.



Plant tulips in an area with full sun and well-draining soil that is neutral to slightly acidic, fertile, and somewhat dry. They benefit from a bulb fertilizer when planted at a depth of three to six inches and spaced four to six inches apart. Water them in, mulch around them, and let them dry out a bit in between waterings.

Tulips (Photo from Pixabay.com)





Hyacinth (Hyacinthus orientalis)



Hyacinths are easily recognizable, thanks to their upright stalks covered in curved, star-shaped flowers that pop up around April. Their intoxicating, floral yet earthy scent also complements their blue, purple, pink, and white flowers. Hyacinths are easily confused with grape hyacinth (Muscari spp.), a spring bulb with clusters of blue, berry-like flowers, though they go together well and have similar care requirements.



These bulbs prefer full sun, but they can also tolerate areas with partial sun as long as the soil is somewhat fertile and well-draining. Plant hyacinths four to five inches deep and five to six inches apart; grape hyacinth bulbs can be planted two inches apart. Mix in some bulb food, water them in, and mulch the area.

Hyacinth (Photo from Pixabay.com)





Iris (Iris germanica and Iris sibirica)



Large, colorful flowers on towering stems emerge in late spring to early summer, making irises a great option for prolonged interest before the hot days take over. Irises come in many different varieties—from the bearded iris (germanica) to the beardless Siberian iris—and attract pollinators while making a statement in bouquets.



Iris thrive in full sun and well-draining soil that is fertile and neutral or slightly acidic. Plant their rhizomes horizontally, exposing the top and keeping the roots submerged just beneath the soil surface. Plant the rhizomes by themselves or in small groups, one to one-to-two feet apart (you’ll eventually need to divide them). Add fertilizer, water them in, and don’t add mulch, as it can cause them to rot.