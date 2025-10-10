Warm Start, Breezy Finish: Northern Colorado’s Weekend Brings Spotty Showers then Sun

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There is an evident fall pattern set up over Northern Colorado this weekend. Here are the predictions from the National Weather Service.

Friday (Plains: Fort Collins/Greeley): Seasonable 70s with a slight shower chance late; evenings dip into the low 50s.

Friday (Mountains: Estes Park): Cooler 60s with better shower chances by afternoon/evening.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy overall. Plains hold in the low–mid 70s with only isolated sprinkles; mountains see a 30–40% chance of showers or a rumble of thunder. Night winds ease as temperatures reach the 40s in the foothills.

Sunday: Sunshine returns, and it turns breezy on the plains—highs near the low 70s, gusts into the 20s. Up high, a brief AM rain/snow mix is possible before it clears and cools (highs near the upper 50s, lows upper 20s).

Layer up for chilly mornings, and if you’re heading into the high country Sunday, plan for wind and a quick wintry taste before the sun breaks out.