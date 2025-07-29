Fort Collins Crash Leaves Four with Serious Injuries

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police Investigate Single-Vehicle Collision on South Overland Trail

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A serious single-vehicle crash late Monday night sent four people to area hospitals with life-threatening or severe injuries after their vehicle collided with a tree in Fort Collins.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:57 p.m. on July 28, 2025, in the 2200 block of South Overland Trail. When Fort Collins Police arrived, they found a 2019 Genesis G70 off the east side of the road with five occupants inside. Emergency crews had to extricate several of the victims before transporting them to nearby hospitals.

The Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team responded due to the severity of the incident. Preliminary findings indicate the vehicle was initially traveling south on South Overland Trail and made a U-turn at County Road 42C to head northbound before veering off the roadway and crashing into a tree.

South Overland Trail was temporarily closed between County Road 42C and West Stuart Street as investigators worked the scene. Police are currently investigating whether speed or impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

“Our team of investigators are working to provide answers to the families of those who had loved ones involved in this crash tonight,” said Sergeant David Lindsay of the CRASH Team.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken with authorities is encouraged to contact Fort Collins Police Officer Philip Morris at (970) 221-6540.

Information provided by the Fort Collins Police Department.