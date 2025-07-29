Free Lead Testing Available in Weld County

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County Health Department urges families to check homes and children for lead exposure risks

With recent recalls highlighting the dangers of lead in everyday products, Weld County is stepping up efforts to protect families from exposure by offering free lead testing and education.

Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE) is reminding Northern Colorado residents that lead poisoning remains a serious — and often hidden — threat, especially for young children and pregnant women.

Following a national recall of imported faucets found to contain high lead levels, WCDPHE is encouraging families to take advantage of its no-cost lead prevention services. Exposure to lead can occur through old paint, contaminated dust, or even drinking water if fixtures contain lead components. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) provides a searchable database where residents can verify whether their faucets are affected: https://www.cpsc.gov.

Weld County’s lead prevention program includes:

Free blood lead level screening for children

for children Environmental home inspections for families with elevated results

for families with elevated results Support for local healthcare providers navigating reporting and follow-up

navigating reporting and follow-up Community education and outreach

Because lead poisoning often shows no immediate symptoms, testing is the only reliable way to detect it. Families living in homes built before 1978 — when lead paint was commonly used — are particularly encouraged to seek testing. Health officials recommend handwashing, wet-cleaning surfaces, and removing shoes at the door as simple preventative measures.

Protect your family from hidden lead exposure. Schedule a free screening today and explore resources at weld.gov/go/lead.

Information provided by the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment.