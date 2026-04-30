Fort Collins Issues Water Shortage Watch

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Voluntary conservation measures begin May 1 amid drought and low snowpack

Fort Collins residents and businesses are being asked to reduce water use starting May 1, as the city enters a voluntary Water Shortage Watch due to ongoing drought conditions and historically low snowpack in regional watersheds.

Community Message

City Manager Kelly DiMartino signed the declaration under Fort Collins City Code and the city’s Water Shortage Action Plan, prompting a community-wide call for conservation among Fort Collins Utilities customers. While the watch does not include penalties or increased rates, officials say early action could help avoid stricter restrictions later in the season.

Under the voluntary guidelines, customers are encouraged to limit lawn watering to two days per week, avoid irrigation between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and use shutoff nozzles when washing vehicles or hand-watering. Additional recommendations and updates are available on the City of Fort Collins Water Restrictions page.

City water experts emphasize that reducing outdoor water use—especially turf irrigation—can significantly lower demand while protecting long-term landscape health. Trees and shrubs should be prioritized with targeted watering methods such as drip systems or careful hand watering.

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The Water Shortage Watch is triggered when conditions suggest a potential gap between water supply and demand. If those conditions worsen, the city could move to mandatory restrictions requiring stricter compliance from all customers.

For now, officials say community participation is key to maintaining supply through the dry season and preventing further escalation.

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Attribution: City of Fort Collins