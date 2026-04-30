Fort Collins Pickleball Club Offers Summer Pass for Educators

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Discounted “Hall Pass” program gives teachers affordable access to play and connect during summer break

A Fort Collins pickleball club is launching a new summer membership to help local educators recharge, stay active, and connect with others outside the classroom.

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Zero Zero Two, located in Fort Collins, has introduced the “Hall Pass,” a limited-time pickleball membership designed specifically for teachers and school staff across Northern Colorado. The program runs from May 1 through August 15 and offers access to 60 open play sessions for a flat fee of $199.

The initiative is positioned as a way to give back to educators who spend much of the year supporting students, families, and the broader community. With no long-term commitment and a flexible schedule, the Hall Pass aims to make it easier for school employees to stay active and social during the summer months.

“Teachers and school staff carry a lot during the year,” said co-owner Neil Bellefeuille. “Summer is when educators finally get a little room to breathe, and we wanted to make it easy for them to come play, move, and have some fun.”

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The membership includes up to four open play sessions per week, a full refund option through June 1 if it’s not a fit, and access to the club’s indoor and outdoor courts. Due to the discounted pricing, availability is expected to be limited to about 50 passes.

Located at 4401 Innovation Drive near Harmony Road and Timberline Road, Zero Zero Two offers leagues, lessons, events, and community programming for players of all experience levels. The club continues to grow as pickleball gains popularity across Northern Colorado, offering new opportunities for recreation and community connection.

Educators interested in the Hall Pass can learn more or sign up online at Zero Zero Two pickleball club.

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Attribution: Zero Zero Two