Greeley Man Faces 75 Felony Charges

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investigation highlights ongoing effort to protect children from online exploitation in Weld County

GREELEY, Colo. — A 22-year-old Greeley man is in custody after a Northern Colorado investigation uncovered alleged possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, leading to 75 felony charges.

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Detectives with the Greeley Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested Nathan Brown Jr. on April 23 following an investigation initiated by multiple cyber tip reports. Authorities say those tips pointed to suspected involvement in the exploitation of children through online platforms.

Nathan Brown Jr

Brown faces 75 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child. According to the Weld County Court, a $100,000 cash or surety bond has been set. He remains in custody at the Weld County Jail.

The case underscores ongoing efforts by local law enforcement across Northern Colorado to identify and stop online threats targeting minors. Investigators say monitoring digital platforms and responding to cyber tips remain critical tools in protecting children in the region.

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The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Rosengrants at [email protected].

For readers across Northern Colorado, cases like this serve as a reminder to stay aware of online safety and to report suspicious activity when it arises.

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Attribution: Greeley Police Department