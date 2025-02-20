Fort Collins Man Arrested for Sexual Assault—Police Seek Additional Victims

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — A Fort Collins man has turned himself in following an arrest warrant for felony sexual assault, and investigators are urging potential additional victims to come forward.

On the morning of Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Aaron Moore (DOB 11/21/2001) surrendered at the Larimer County Jail after detectives with Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) gathered evidence in a case involving an incapacitated victim.

Aaron Moore

Incident Overview

In May 2024, a female victim reported that Moore, an acquaintance, sexually assaulted her while she was unable to resist or assess the situation. The two had been socializing with friends in downtown Fort Collins and later shared a ride to Moore’s residence, where the assault occurred.

After months of investigation, including witness interviews and evidence analysis, detectives secured an arrest warrant for Moore on the following charges:

Class 3 Felony – Sexual Assault (victim is physically helpless)

Class 4 Felony – Sexual Assault (victim is unable to appraise their conduct)

Moore was booked into Larimer County Jail with a $5,000 cash bond. A booking photo has been provided by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Seeking Additional Information

Moore was a Colorado State University (CSU) student at the time of the alleged assault. The CSU Police Department and Title IX Office are assisting in the investigation. Given the nature of the case, detectives are concerned that additional victims may exist.

“We know that crimes involving sexual assault are often traumatic,” said Sgt. Dan Calahan, who oversees the FCPS Crimes Against Persons Unit. “Our team of detectives and advocates is committed to guiding survivors through the legal system and supporting them on their path to recovery.”

Anyone with information about this case or other potential incidents is urged to contact Criminalist David Blake at [email protected]. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Larimer County Crime Stoppers or by calling 970-221-6868.

Resources for Survivors

Victims of sexual assault can seek support through SAVA (Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center), which provides confidential advocacy and resources in Northern Colorado. Additionally, CSU students can access services through the CSU Women & Gender Advocacy Center.

As a reminder, charges are merely accusations, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

For more local news and updates, visit North Forty News.