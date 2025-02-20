Greeley Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Toddler

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of the brutal murder of an 18-month-old child under his care in 2021.

A Weld County jury found 29-year-old Andy Carter guilty on Tuesday for the murder of Emorie Goodro, who suffered fatal injuries while in his care at a Greeley residence on July 2, 2021. Carter, who was dating the child’s mother at the time, was babysitting Emorie when he severely beat her, leading to injuries that ultimately claimed her life.

Andy Carter

Emorie was first transported to Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley before being flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where she later died. According to medical examiners, she succumbed to blunt force trauma to her head and brain.

Family and Prosecutors Remember Emorie’s Life

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Emorie’s mother shared an emotional statement about the loss of her daughter.

“There’s an emptiness inside of me that will haunt me for the rest of my life,” she said. “I have no doubt that my girl would have changed the world.”

Rather than dwelling on the horrific crime, Chief Deputy District Attorney Arynn Clark focused on celebrating Emorie’s life, highlighting the impact she had on those around her.

“She was cherished. She was happy and healthy and was a delight to be around. It’s impossible to quantify the pain that this family has endured. It’s also impossible to quantify the happiness Emorie brought to people. This family now has a life sentence of their own as they move forward and have to live without this absolutely precious and perfect little girl.”

Life Sentence Without Parole

Weld County District Court Judge Timothy Kerns sentenced Carter to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Arynn Clark and Deputy District Attorney Daniel Skelton, working to bring justice for Emorie and her grieving family.

For more Northern Colorado news and updates, visit NorthFortyNews.com.