Northern Colorado Rallies Around Injured Deputy as He Leaves Hospital

FORT COLLINS, CO — In a heartwarming show of support, first responders from across Northern Colorado came together this week to celebrate the release of a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy from the hospital. After sustaining injuries in an officer-involved shooting last week, the deputy was met with a powerful display of solidarity as law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel from multiple agencies lined up to welcome him back.

The emotional send-off highlighted the deep bonds within the first responder community. Officers from various departments, wearing their agency patches with pride, stood alongside medical staff from UCHealth, who provided expert care throughout the deputy’s hospitalization.

(Photo from Larimer County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook)

“We are incredibly grateful to our many first responder partners who showed up today to support our brother,” the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office shared in a statement. “Seeing so many familiar faces really meant the world. A huge thank you also goes out to the UCHealth team for their skilled and compassionate care.”

The deputy was injured in an officer-involved shooting that also left a suspect wounded. The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) continues to investigate the incident, and officials have asked for continued respect for the deputy and his family’s privacy during the healing process.

More details on the shooting can be found in North Forty News’ original coverage: Fort Collins Officer-Involved Shooting: Suspect and Deputy Wounded.

The overwhelming support from the Northern Colorado community has not gone unnoticed. From words of encouragement to heartfelt prayers, residents have rallied behind their local law enforcement in an inspiring display of unity.

“We can’t thank you enough for all the positive thoughts, prayers, and love you’ve shared over the last few days,” the department added.

More updates will be shared as they become available. In the meantime, the Northern Colorado community stands strong, showing once again that in times of challenge, no one stands alone.

