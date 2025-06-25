Fort Collins Man Charged After Officer-Involved Shooting

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Suspect shot after allegedly threatening officers with a knife; CIRT investigation remains ongoing

A Fort Collins man has been charged following an officer-involved shooting that occurred on June 15 in the 700 block of Eastdale Drive. Authorities say the suspect, 48-year-old Eugene Reinersman, was behaving in a threatening manner and refused to cooperate with law enforcement commands, prompting the use of both less-lethal tools and, ultimately, a firearm.

According to Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS), officers responded to a 911 call late that evening regarding an argument at a home. The reporting party stated that Reinersman was acting aggressively and was armed with a knife. Officers located Reinersman outside the residence and issued commands to disarm and comply. When he failed to do so, despite the use of less-lethal measures, one officer discharged his handgun, striking the suspect.

Eugene Reinersman

Reinersman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later released. On June 22, he was booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

Five counts of Felony Menacing (F5)

One count of Menacing (M1)

Harassment – strike/shove/kick (M1)

Resisting Arrest (M2)

While the District Attorney’s Office requested a $50,000 cash bond, the court issued a $20,000 personal recognizance bond, cosigned.

No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident. The Eighth Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) remains active, with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office leading the investigation. Anyone seeking updates should monitor releases from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Community members are reminded that all charges are accusations, and individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

For additional details, visit fcgov.com/police.

Information provided by Fort Collins Police Services, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and 8th Judicial District

Critical Incident Response Team