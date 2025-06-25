Greeley Man Indicted in 2021 Murder of Teen Found Shot in Vehicle

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County Grand Jury charges 20-year-old in connection with long-unsolved homicide

A Greeley man has been indicted for the 2021 murder of 19-year-old Jacob Fooshee, whose body was found in his vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The Weld County Statutory Grand Jury issued the indictment on June 18, charging 20-year-old Moises Rodriguez-Nunez with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation. Rodriguez-Nunez was arrested Tuesday evening by Greeley Police and is currently being held without bond at the Weld County Jail.

Moises Rodriguez-Nunez

Fooshee was reported missing by his father on October 9, 2021. Two days later, officers discovered his body inside his vehicle in the 100 block of 30th Avenue in Greeley. Investigators used phone records and location data to determine that Rodriguez-Nunez had been the last person in contact with Fooshee and that both were at the scene around the time of the murder.

Rodriguez-Nunez appeared before Weld County District Court Judge Marcello Kopcow on Wednesday for an advisement hearing. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 28 at 2:00 PM for a status hearing.

Authorities continue to seek information related to the case. Anyone with relevant details is encouraged to contact Detective Jonathan Bohl at (970) 652-8235.

For more information, visit welddistrictattorney.com

Attribution: Weld County District Attorney’s Office