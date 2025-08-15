Fort Collins Man Faces Additional Felony Charges After 13-Hour Armed Barricade Standoff

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Law enforcement credits teamwork and patience for safe resolution in Northwest Fort Collins neighborhood

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A 13-hour armed standoff in northwest Fort Collins earlier this month has led to additional felony charges for the suspect, who authorities say fortified his rental home, threatened deputies with a gun, and set animal traps inside.

On August 7, 2025, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to serve a court-ordered eviction at a home in the 2600 block of Laporte Avenue. The occupant, identified as 55-year-old Kevin Lee Walker, had refused to leave despite being notified of the eviction order.

Kevin Lee Walker (Photo from Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies found doors and windows barricaded and locks tampered with. When they entered under court authority, Walker pointed a long gun at them, prompting deputies to retreat and call for backup. Over the next several hours, Walker remained barricaded in the basement, sending threatening messages to both family members and crisis negotiators.

The Larimer County All-Hazards/Crisis Response Team, Fort Collins SWAT, crisis negotiators, drone operators, and multiple partner agencies—including UCHealth EMS, Poudre Fire Authority, Fort Collins Police, CSU Police, Johnstown Police, and Timnath Police—responded to assist. Residents nearby were alerted to shelter in place.

Negotiators maintained communication throughout the day, while tactical teams worked to gain access safely. Walker was ultimately removed from the basement around 10:15 p.m. and transported to a hospital with minor injuries before being booked into the Larimer County Jail.

A search warrant executed after the arrest revealed several large, set animal traps inside the home. Authorities said the traps added to the hazards first responders faced during the operation.

Walker was initially charged with multiple offenses and has since been hit with additional charges, including:

First Degree Burglary (class 3 felony)

Attempted First Degree Assault – Attempted Serious Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (class 4 felony) – 5 counts

– 5 counts Felony Menacing (class 5 felony) – 5 counts

– 5 counts Failure or Refusal to Leave Premises (class 1 misdemeanor)

Harassment (class 2 misdemeanor) – 2 counts

– 2 counts Obstructing Government Operations (class 2 misdemeanor)

Obstructing a Peace Officer (class 2 misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (class 2 misdemeanor)

He remains held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

“When you’ve got an armed, uncooperative person hiding in a basement, there are no easy buttons,” said Sheriff John Feyen. “Thanks to the extensive efforts of law enforcement and our partners, nobody died. Every single peace officer, firefighter, and medic on that call went home safely to their family. The suspect lived to have his day in court. Protecting lives is our highest priority, and the team accomplished that mission despite the many challenges they faced.”

Charges are merely accusations, and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

