Weld RE-4 to Celebrate New Ridgeline Middle School with August 28 Ribbon Cutting

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Community invited to tour Windsor’s newest school, built through voter-approved bond
WINDSOR, Colo. – The Weld RE-4 School District will officially open the doors of its brand-new Ridgeline Middle School on Thursday, August 28, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and community open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The celebration will feature remarks from school leaders, an official ribbon cutting, light refreshments, and self-guided tours of the 155,000-square-foot campus. Community members will have the opportunity to explore the school’s innovative design and see firsthand how local investment is shaping education in Northern Colorado.
A Community-Funded Vision
Ridgeline Middle School was made possible by the $271 million bond package approved by voters in November 2022. The facility can accommodate up to 900 students and is organized into three 300-student Small Learning Communities (SLCs), each offering collaboration areas, technology resources, and teacher support spaces.
The campus also features:
- Innovation commons and design lab
- Culinary and industrial arts classrooms
- Sports fields, track, and outdoor play areas
- Outdoor classrooms designed to integrate nature into learning
Free and Open to the Public
The August 28 event is open to all residents, offering a chance to celebrate the district’s growth and commitment to student success.
For more information about the 2022 bond and its projects, visit weldre4.org.
Information provided by Weld RE-4 School District