Weld RE-4 to Celebrate New Ridgeline Middle School with August 28 Ribbon Cutting

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community invited to tour Windsor’s newest school, built through voter-approved bond

WINDSOR, Colo. – The Weld RE-4 School District will officially open the doors of its brand-new Ridgeline Middle School on Thursday, August 28, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and community open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The celebration will feature remarks from school leaders, an official ribbon cutting, light refreshments, and self-guided tours of the 155,000-square-foot campus. Community members will have the opportunity to explore the school’s innovative design and see firsthand how local investment is shaping education in Northern Colorado.

A Community-Funded Vision

Ridgeline Middle School was made possible by the $271 million bond package approved by voters in November 2022. The facility can accommodate up to 900 students and is organized into three 300-student Small Learning Communities (SLCs), each offering collaboration areas, technology resources, and teacher support spaces.

The campus also features:

Innovation commons and design lab

Culinary and industrial arts classrooms

Sports fields, track, and outdoor play areas

Outdoor classrooms designed to integrate nature into learning

Ridgeline Middle School (Photo provided by The Weld RE-4 School District)

Free and Open to the Public

The August 28 event is open to all residents, offering a chance to celebrate the district’s growth and commitment to student success.

For more information about the 2022 bond and its projects, visit weldre4.org.

Information provided by Weld RE-4 School District