Fort Collins Man Sentenced In Fentanyl Death Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Drug distribution tied to 2023 overdose highlights ongoing Northern Colorado fentanyl crisis

A Fort Collins man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl connected to a fatal overdose in Northern Colorado.

Roland Rideout received the sentence on Thursday in Larimer County District Court after pleading guilty in December 2025 to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute fentanyl, a Class 1 drug felony. Prosecutors said the distribution was directly related to the death of a 42-year-old woman in North Fort Collins.

The case began in July 2023 when deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a North Fort Collins home for a report of a death. A caller told authorities the woman appeared to have died from a fentanyl overdose. Deputies later confirmed she was deceased.

Investigators with the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force launched an investigation into the source of the fentanyl that led to the fatal overdose. Authorities ultimately identified three people involved in the distribution chain: Gary Brown, Diane Petryszyn, and Roland Rideout.

According to investigators, Rideout directly supplied the fentanyl that was given to the victim.

All three suspects were indicted on charges of distributing fentanyl resulting in death.

Brown later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison on March 17, 2025. Petryszyn also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and received 10 years of supervised probation on June 6, 2025. Her sentence requires drug treatment and completion of a fentanyl education program.

The prosecutions were led by Deputy District Attorney Lane Bubka, who works with the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force to pursue drug distribution cases across the region.

“Fentanyl remains an incredible danger in our communities, tearing families apart and claiming far too many lives,” said Larimer County District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin. “While we remain committed to supporting those battling addiction with the resources they need, we will not hesitate to vigorously prosecute the individuals who profit from their struggle and facilitate their death.”

Local officials continue to emphasize prevention, treatment, and public awareness as key tools in addressing the growing fentanyl crisis across Northern Colorado.

People seeking help for substance use disorder can contact SummitStone Health Partners at 970-494-4200 or visit resources such as Connect Effect Colorado at https://www.connecteffectc.org/parents for information and support.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Start the day with a calm roundup of Northern Colorado’s news, weather, and events delivered at 5 a.m. through the Daily Update.

Attribution: Larimer County District Attorney’s Office.