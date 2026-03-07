Windsor Ranks Among Colorado’s Safest Cities

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New SafeWise report highlights low crime rates and strong safety trends in Northern Colorado community

WINDSOR — A new national safety study is highlighting Windsor as one of Colorado’s safest places to live, reinforcing the town’s reputation for strong community safety and low crime rates.

According to the latest SafeWise Safest Cities report, Windsor ranks No. 4 among the safest cities in Colorado based on recent FBI crime statistics and population data. The report analyzes violent and property crime rates across communities statewide and compares them with national trends.

The study found Windsor’s violent crime rate at 0.5 incidents per 1,000 residents and property crime at 5.4 incidents per 1,000 residents, both significantly lower than statewide averages.

Across Colorado, SafeWise reported an average of 5.78 violent crime incidents per 1,000 residents, compared with the national average of 4.3. Property crime statewide averaged 32.68 incidents per 1,000 residents, well above the national average of 22.89.

Researchers noted that cities appearing on the safest list typically report fewer than one violent crime per 1,000 residents, underscoring how uncommon serious incidents are in those communities.

The report, now in its 12th year, combines the most recent FBI crime statistics with demographic data and residents’ survey responses on their safety concerns. Among Colorado residents surveyed, the most commonly cited concerns were cybercrime (65%), gun violence (53%), and violent crime (50%).

While perception and reality do not always match, the report aims to help residents and local leaders better understand trends affecting safety in their communities.

Windsor continues to grow rapidly along the Larimer–Weld county corridor, with new neighborhoods, businesses, and regional connections expanding across Northern Colorado. Town officials have emphasized community policing, neighborhood engagement, and regional partnerships as key parts of maintaining a safe environment as the population grows.

Residents can view the full SafeWise report and statewide rankings at

https://www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-colorado/.

