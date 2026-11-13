Fort Collins Motorcyclist, 25, Dies in Loveland Crash

Loveland police say preliminary evidence indicates speed contributed to the collision at Taft Avenue and West Eighth Street.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A 25-year-old Fort Collins man died following a motorcycle crash in Loveland on Monday afternoon, November 9, after colliding with an SUV making a left turn, according to the Loveland Police Department.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of North Taft Avenue and West Eighth Street.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on North Taft Avenue aboard a 2017 Ducati Superbike. At the same time, a 48-year-old Loveland man driving a 2003 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound in the designated left-turn lane.

According to investigators, the Yukon driver turned left onto eastbound West Eighth Street, entering the motorcycle’s path. The motorcycle struck the SUV, ejecting the rider.

Bystanders immediately began performing lifesaving measures before emergency responders arrived. Thompson Valley EMS transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary evidence indicates the motorcyclist’s speed contributed to the collision, police said. Investigators do not currently believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

The Loveland Police Department’s CRASH Team responded to investigate the collision. The intersection remained closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office is responsible for releasing the motorcyclist’s identity.

In a statement, Loveland police extended condolences to the family and friends of those involved and thanked the bystanders and first responders who attempted to save the rider’s life.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Loveland Police Department’s non-emergency line at 970-667-2151 and ask to speak with Officer J. Slick.