Two Arrested After Armed Pursuit on I-25; Deputies Rescue Pregnant Dog

Larimer County deputies used tire spikes and patrol vehicles to stop fleeing suspects near Highway 66 after a late-night pursuit that began in Loveland.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Two people were arrested following a late-night pursuit that began in Loveland and ended on Interstate 25 near Highway 66. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered multiple firearms and rescued a pregnant dog from the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident began shortly after 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, when an automatic license plate reader detected a vehicle displaying a stolen license plate near Highway 34 and North Denver Avenue in Loveland.

Deputies located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over. During the pursuit, deputies reported seeing the driver waving a firearm in a threatening manner.

Law enforcement officers deployed tire spikes and used patrol vehicles to stop the fleeing car near I-25 and Highway 66.

Sully Lewis

Driver Faces Multiple Felony Charges

The driver, Sully Lewis, 31, was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

According to investigators, Lewis faces several charges, including first-degree assault, vehicular eluding, aggravated cruelty to animals, prohibited use of weapons, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and theft or removal of a vehicle license plate.

Lewis also had an active warrant from El Paso County. Authorities reported combined bonds totaling $108,000 associated with the El Paso County warrants, along with a $35,000 cash bond issued by Larimer County Court.

The passenger, Carissa Allen, 36, was arrested on active El Paso County warrants carrying a $50,000 bond.

Additional charges against Lewis remain possible.

Carissa Allen

Pregnant Dog Rescued During Investigation

Deputies recovered multiple firearms from the vehicle and rescued a pregnant dog that had been inside throughout the pursuit.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide additional details about the dog’s condition or where the animal was taken following the rescue.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Josh Fast praised deputies for resolving the incident without reported serious injuries.

“I’m thankful that our deputies are safe, resolved this situation, and prevented harm to other motorists,” Fast said. “Driving recklessly is completely unacceptable and puts innocent lives at risk. We will not tolerate this kind of dangerous behavior in Larimer County.”

The Colorado State Patrol and Loveland Police Department assisted with the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. All criminal charges are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, November 12, 2026.