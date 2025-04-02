Fort Collins Police Arrest Suspect in 2024 Peterson Street Arson

FORT COLLINS, CO – In a dramatic and dangerous scene that unfolded in October 2024, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) and Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) worked swiftly to rescue two people trapped by smoke and flames in a condo fire on Peterson Street. Now, months later, authorities have confirmed an arrest in the case—offering closure to a frightening event that shocked a central Fort Collins neighborhood.

Just after sunrise on October 21, 2024, emergency crews responded to a fire at a single-unit condo in the 300 block of Peterson Street. Witnesses reported heavy smoke pouring from the unit. FCPS officers arriving first spotted two individuals struggling to escape from a second-story window. Thanks to quick communication between officers and incoming firefighters, PFA crews were able to safely rescue the pair using ladders.

With no injuries reported, the attention turned to the cause. A collaborative investigation followed, involving Fort Collins Police, Poudre Fire Authority, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the State of Colorado.

Once investigators determined the possibility of arson, the case transitioned to FCPS. After months of digging, including witness interviews, technology warrants, and data analysis, law enforcement identified and arrested a suspect.

The individual has been booked on the following charges:

First Degree Arson (Class 3 Felony) – Occupied Structure (1 count)

– Occupied Structure (1 count) Fourth Degree Arson (Class 2 Felony) – Endangering People and Property (1 count)

FCPS emphasized that no one was injured in the fire and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

“This is an example of coordinated, high-level investigative work and rapid emergency response that our community can be proud of,” said a representative from Fort Collins Police.

Stay updated with more public safety news and community updates at northfortynews.com.