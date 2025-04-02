Ollie’s Ride for Change: Fort Collins Unites Against Distracted Driving

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

This summer, Fort Collins will rally behind a powerful movement for safer streets.

On June 7, 2025, Colorado State University will host “Ollie’s Ride for Change”—a heartfelt and community-powered event honoring victims of traffic violence and calling for action against distracted driving. The day will celebrate lives lost, including 10-year-old Oliver Stratton, and serve as a rallying cry for real change on Northern Colorado’s roads.

A Movement Born from Tragedy

In 2023, Oliver was struck and killed by a distracted driver while riding his bike in Timnath. His mother, Clarissa Stratton, turned unimaginable grief into advocacy by founding Ollie’s Bike Parade—a nonprofit dedicated to protecting cyclists and pedestrians and pushing for stronger traffic safety laws.

"This isn't just one day," Clarissa said. "It's about creating lasting change so no family endures the loss of a child due to distracted driving. We are riding to protect lives."

This event follows the conviction and delayed sentencing of Amy Weiss, a former Fort Collins teacher who was found guilty of careless driving resulting in death and tampering with evidence in Oliver’s death. Her case continues to spark conversation around Colorado’s distracted driving laws and road accountability.

What to Expect at Ollie’s Ride for Change

This all-day event brings together families, advocates, and lawmakers for a mix of remembrance and action:

Pokémon-Themed Bike Parade for Kids – Young riders can decorate their bikes to honor Oliver and celebrate joyful community connection.

– Young riders can decorate their bikes to honor Oliver and celebrate joyful community connection. Distracted Driving Expo – Featuring local and national organizations working toward safer roadways.

– Featuring local and national organizations working toward safer roadways. Legislative Advocacy & Guest Speakers – Experts and families share stories, solutions, and steps toward stronger traffic safety laws.

– Experts and families share stories, solutions, and steps toward stronger traffic safety laws. Memorial Space – A reflective area honoring lives lost to traffic violence.

– A reflective area honoring lives lost to traffic violence. Unity Ride for Change – A community ride symbolizing ongoing advocacy.

Whether you walk, ride, or stand in solidarity, your presence makes a statement.

A Call to Northern Colorado

This movement is more than a single event—it’s a call to action for Fort Collins, Timnath, and all of Northern Colorado. With bike-friendly initiatives growing in the region, Ollie’s Ride highlights the urgent need for driver accountability and public awareness.

“We need real change, and it starts here,” Clarissa said. “No more preventable tragedies.”

Join the Movement

When: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday, June 7, 2025 Where: Colorado State University

Colorado State University Details: olliesbikeparade.org

For continuing coverage on this story and community movements across Northern Colorado, visit NorthFortyNews.com.