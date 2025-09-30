Hunter Survives Two Nights in Rawah Wilderness After Multi-Agency Rescue

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Search and rescue teams overcome winter storm conditions to locate missing Illinois man near Three Sisters Trailhead

A 57-year-old hunter from Illinois is safe after surviving two nights in the Rawah Wilderness during a September snowstorm, thanks to the coordinated efforts of multiple Northern Colorado and regional rescue agencies.

Hunter Survives Two Nights in Rawah Wilderness

On the evening of September 22, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) received a report of a hunter missing near the Jack Dickens Trail off JCR 12E, close to the Three Sisters Trailhead. The man had last communicated with his group via text message at 3:21 p.m., saying he was lost. He was described as well-prepared with warm clothing, water, a sleeping bag, and prior military experience.

Poor weather conditions and approaching darkness initially prevented rescuers from launching a search that night. On September 23, Jackson County Search and Rescue (JCSAR), with assistance from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, conducted a full-scale search despite snow, wind, and cold conditions. With air support grounded, crews spent nearly 10 hours in rugged terrain before suspending operations for the night.

Hunter Survives Two Nights in Rawah Wilderness

The following day, multiple agencies joined the search, including Larimer County Search and Rescue, Grand County Search and Rescue, and air support units. Teams faced winter-like conditions that complicated both navigation and survival.

Around 1:00 p.m. on September 24, after the hunter placed several 911 calls that helped narrow his location, he was spotted by air support. Rescuers found him in good health. He credited his survival to staying calm, starting a fire, and using his gear to withstand the storm.

Hunter Survives Two Nights in Rawah Wilderness

The successful outcome was the result of collaboration among numerous organizations, including local and regional sheriff’s offices, search and rescue teams, K9 units, and air support crews.

Search and Rescue in Rawah Wilderness

Community Impact

The incident highlights the unpredictable conditions of the Rawah Wilderness in late September and the risks hunters and hikers face as winter weather arrives early in the high country. Search and rescue officials encourage outdoor enthusiasts to prepare for rapidly changing conditions, carry proper survival gear, and maintain communication whenever possible.

Information provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.