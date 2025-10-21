Greeley Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Stabbing Police Officer

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Judge hands down multi-decade sentence for violent 2023 attack outside Greeley cold weather shelter

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for stabbing a Greeley police officer and assaulting another during a 2023 incident that began as a disturbance call outside a local cold weather shelter.

On Wednesday, Weld County District Court Judge Timothy Kerns sentenced 33-year-old Joshua Minteer to the Colorado Department of Corrections following his conviction last month on multiple felony and misdemeanor counts, including attempted second-degree murder of a peace officer and second-degree assault.

Joshua Minteer

According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, the attack occurred on January 10, 2023, when officers responded to reports that Minteer was assaulting shelter staff and threatening to kill responding officers. During a brief chase, Minteer used a metal file to stab an officer in the chest—an injury that was mitigated only by the officer’s ballistic vest. He then kicked another officer in the face before being subdued and arrested.

“These two officers were simply doing their job that night,” said Deputy District Attorney Mikaela Fatzinger. “This defendant’s violent actions could have easily resulted in the death of a police officer. We are thankful for the courage and professionalism of these officers and for the jury’s decision to hold this defendant accountable.”

Fatzinger and Deputy District Attorney Lacy Wells jointly prosecuted the case.

For more information, visit the Weld County District Attorney’s Office at weldda.com.

Source: Weld County District Attorney’s Office