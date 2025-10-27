Greeley Police Honor Memory of Domestic Violence Victim, Raise Awareness for Survivors

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community urged to recognize red flags and support local advocacy organizations

GREELEY – The Greeley Police Department is honoring the memory of 24-year-old Sierra Mininger, whose life was tragically cut short in December 2024 in an act of domestic violence. As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October, police are sharing Sierra’s story to bring renewed attention to the ongoing fight against intimate partner violence in Northern Colorado.

Sierra, described by family and friends as “a dimpled, dark-haired beauty with a big sparkling smile and huge personality,” was known for her love of animals, the outdoors, and her dedication to others. A Northridge High School graduate and four-year member of the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), Sierra’s legacy continues to inspire her community.

Greeley Police hope her story encourages others to speak out and seek help before violence escalates. “In remembering Sierra, we remember all those lost to domestic violence — and all those still suffering in silence,” the department stated.

Residents are encouraged to check in on friends and family, learn to recognize warning signs of abuse, and volunteer with local organizations that support survivors.

Local resources include A Woman’s Place, Inc., which offers 24-hour crisis support at 970-356-4226. Those wishing to assist Greeley Police victim services can learn more or volunteer at greeleyco.gov.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

Attribution: Greeley Police Department