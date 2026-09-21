Greeley Closes 9th Avenue for Infrastructure Work

Months-Long Closure Near St. Peter’s Begins as Downtown Construction Continues

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — Drivers in downtown Greeley will encounter another extended street closure beginning as soon as Monday, Sept. 21, as crews continue work on the city’s Downtown Infrastructure Improvements Project.

The block of 9th Avenue between 11th and 12th streets near St. Peter’s Catholic Church will close for several months while crews construct a new underground stormwater system.

The work area is tight, and the stormwater structures are too large to install as pre-cast pieces. Crews will instead build the structures on-site, an approach the city says will create more durable infrastructure while helping reduce project costs.

Once completed, the improvements are expected to help reduce downtown flooding and support future development by upgrading water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure.

Additional construction is affecting several streets and intersections downtown. Westbound 10th Street between 9th and 10th avenues is scheduled to close during the week of Sept. 21. The intersection of 8th Avenue and 10th Street will remain closed through late October, while 10th Street between 7th and 8th avenues will remain closed through mid-October.

The city had also scheduled westbound 10th Street between 8th and 9th avenues to close during the week of Sept. 14 and the intersection of 7th Avenue and 10th Street to reopen that week.

Businesses, sidewalks and pedestrian access will remain open during construction. Some street parking near affected intersections may be temporarily unavailable.

Greeley-Evans Transit Route 4 and Stop 287 are also affected. Buses will detour using 6th Avenue and 8th Street through early October. Riders should check Greeley-Evans Transit for current route and stop information.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and may change.

The Downtown Infrastructure Improvements Project is replacing and improving older water, sewer and stormwater systems in downtown Greeley. The project also includes improvements to roads, sidewalks and streetscapes. Construction began in summer 2026 and is being completed in phases.

For project information and construction updates, visit Speak Up Greeley.

Source: City of Greeley