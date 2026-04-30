Loveland Firefighters Contain Overnight House Fire

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Wind and attic spread lead to roof collapse; no injuries reported

Fire crews from Loveland responded Tuesday evening to a residential structure fire near South County Road 23 and West County Road 18, working through difficult wind conditions to bring the blaze under control.

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According to the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, all occupants evacuated safely before emergency personnel arrived, preventing injuries despite the fire’s intensity.

Structure fire near South County Road 23 and West County Road 18, Loveland (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Structure fire near South County Road 23 and West County Road 18, Loveland (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Structure fire near South County Road 23 and West County Road 18, Loveland (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Structure fire near South County Road 23 and West County Road 18, Loveland (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Structure fire near South County Road 23 and West County Road 18, Loveland (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Structure fire near South County Road 23 and West County Road 18, Loveland (Photo courtesy Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Crews encountered heavy fire involvement upon arrival and initially took a defensive approach, attacking the fire from the exterior. Strong winds and fire spread through attic spaces complicated efforts, leading to a partial roof collapse before firefighters were able to gain control.

Firefighters remained on scene overnight to address hotspots and prevent rekindling. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

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Multiple agencies assisted in the response, including Thompson Valley EMS, Berthoud Fire Protection District, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and Poudre Fire Authority, highlighting the coordinated emergency response across Northern Colorado.

For nearby residents, the incident is a reminder of how quickly fires can spread under windy conditions and the importance of evacuation readiness and early detection.

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Attribution: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority