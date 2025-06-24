Greeley Man Fatally Stabbed; Suspect in Custody Following Sunday Night Incident

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Authorities continue investigation after fatal stabbing; Greeley Police urge witnesses to come forward

A 57-year-old Greeley man has died following a stabbing that occurred late Sunday evening, June 22, in a residential neighborhood of Greeley. The Greeley Police Department responded to the 1700 block of 31st Street Road shortly after 9:20 p.m. after a woman called the Weld County Communication Center and stated she had stabbed a man and believed him to be dead.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release his identity after notifying the next of kin.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Anissa Hernandez, was taken into custody at the scene without incident. She has been booked into the Weld County Jail on homicide charges.

The case remains under active investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jonathan Bohl at [email protected].

As a reminder, charges are merely accusations, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

To stay informed on developing public safety stories impacting Northern Colorado, visit NorthFortyNews.com.

Information provided by the Greeley Police Department.