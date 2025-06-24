Amazing Race Returns to Greeley: NOCO Young Professionals Launch 2nd Annual Event Downtown

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Interactive one-mile race offers networking, local business engagement, and fast-paced fun in the heart of Greeley

GREELEY, CO — The Northern Colorado Young Professionals (NOCO YP) will host their 2nd Annual Amazing Race on Thursday, July 17, bringing together young professionals, community members, and local businesses for an evening of friendly competition and connection in Downtown Greeley.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. with snacks, networking, and check-in at the Greeley Ice Haus. The one-mile team-based race kicks off at 5:30 p.m., leading participants through a series of interactive challenges at local businesses throughout downtown. Each team will complete tasks designed to encourage collaboration and discovery, all within 45 minutes of fast-paced fun.

“This is more than a race — it’s a celebration of Greeley’s energy and a chance to strengthen professional and community ties,” said a NOCO YP spokesperson. “Participants will explore our downtown, meet new people, and enjoy the vibrant local scene.”

Participants who complete the race will receive a complimentary drink ticket and post-race refreshments. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

Event Details:

Location: Greeley Ice Haus, Downtown Greeley

Greeley Ice Haus, Downtown Greeley Date: Thursday, July 17

Thursday, July 17 Time: Check-in at 5:00 p.m., Race begins at 5:30 p.m.

Check-in at 5:00 p.m., Race begins at 5:30 p.m. Perks: Snacks, prizes, post-race food and drinks

Register online: tinyurl.com/annual-amazing-race

NOCO YP is also seeking a Title Sponsor for the event. For $1,000, sponsors receive exclusive branding rights, logo placement, and promotional opportunities at Friday Fest. Businesses interested in supporting this high-energy community event can contact Daniela at [email protected] for more information.

Information provided by Northern Colorado Young Professionals.