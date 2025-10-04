Greeley Man Sentenced to 60 Years for 2020 Murder

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County case highlights ongoing concerns about violent crime and community safety

A Weld County man has been sentenced to six decades behind bars for his role in the 2020 killing of a Greeley resident, closing a chapter on a violent case that shook the local community.

Marquise Daniels

On September 26, Weld County District Court Judge Vincente Vigil sentenced 30-year-old Marquise Daniels to 60 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Daniels pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the death of 27-year-old Blaire McQueen.

Crime in Greeley

According to investigators, Daniels and co-defendant McKenzie Prader broke into McQueen’s Greeley home on December 18, 2020, in retaliation for stolen property. During the burglary, Daniels shot and killed McQueen before fleeing with a lockbox and McQueen’s revolver.

Judge Vigil sentenced Daniels to 48 years for the murder and 12 years for the aggravated robbery.

Prader previously pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, and accessory to a Class 1 felony. She was sentenced in April 2024 to 25 years in prison.

Additional Charges

Daniels also faced charges in a separate case for attempting to smuggle methamphetamine and fentanyl into the Weld County Jail in 2023. He pleaded guilty to two counts of introducing contraband and two counts of conspiracy to distribute drugs. He received a 12-year sentence in that case, to run concurrently with his 60-year prison term.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia and Deputy District Attorney Timothy McCormack prosecuted both cases.

Weld County officials say the case underscores the ongoing challenge of violent crime and its ripple effects across Northern Colorado communities.

For more information about the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, visit welddistrictattorney.org.