Windsor Installs Red-Light Cameras to Boost Traffic Safety

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New program launches at 7th and Main Street to reduce violations and improve community safety

WINDSOR, Colo. – The Town of Windsor is launching a new automated traffic safety program designed to improve driver behavior and reduce accidents at one of the community’s busiest intersections.

This fall, four red-light cameras will be installed at the intersection of 7th Street and Main Street, covering all directions of traffic. Drivers who fail to stop at a red light or make a right turn without coming to a complete stop will be subject to a $75 citation.

The Town of Windsor partnered with Verra Mobility, a national leader in traffic safety technology, to administer the program. Each violation will be recorded through secure video, reviewed by Windsor Police, and verified before a citation is mailed.

“This program is about safety,” Windsor officials stated. “By encouraging drivers to follow traffic laws, we can reduce dangerous crashes and make Windsor’s streets safer for everyone.”

Residents can learn more about the Red-Light Camera Program at windsorPD.com/RedLights.