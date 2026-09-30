Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Highway 34 Crash

Greeley police say the motorcycle collided with a Honda Civic near the 23rd Avenue overpass

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — A 28-year-old motorcyclist remains in critical condition following a serious crash on Highway 34 in Greeley.

Greeley Police officers responded at approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, to a collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle near the eastbound 23rd Avenue overpass.

According to the department’s preliminary investigation, the man was riding eastbound on Highway 34 on a Harley sportbike and was weaving through traffic at high speed when the motorcycle collided with the rear corner of a Honda Civic.

The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency, life-saving surgery. Police said he remains in critical condition.

The 28-year-old woman driving the Civic and her young child passenger were not injured.

The Greeley Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash. Police said potential charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Officer Chad Wegscheider at [email protected].

Witnesses seeking support may contact Victim Advocate Faith Thompson at [email protected].

Attribution: Information provided by the Greeley Police Department in a September 30, 2026, news release