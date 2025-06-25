Greeley Police Investigate Shooting at University Inn

by North Forty News Staff |http://NorthFortyNews.com

One Person Injured in Isolated Incident Near Downtown Greeley

A shooting at the University Inn in Greeley early Wednesday morning left one person with minor injuries and prompted an investigation by local law enforcement.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on June 25, Greeley Police officers responded to a report of an active shooting at 721 13th Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found evidence of a shooting at a nearby apartment, though the victim had already departed.

The individual who was injured transported themselves to Northern Colorado Medical Center for treatment. Police confirmed that the injuries were non-life-threatening.

As of Wednesday evening, no suspect had been identified. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated event and emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the Greeley community.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Michael Pfeiler at [email protected].

Information provided by the Greeley Police Department.






















