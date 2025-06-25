First Mosquito Sample of the Season Tests Positive for West Nile in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County health officials urge residents to take precautions as mosquito season ramps up

A mosquito sample collected in southeast Fort Collins has tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment. While no human cases have been reported yet this season, officials warn that this marks the start of increased risk for residents across Northern Colorado.

As temperatures rise and mosquito activity increases, public health officials are urging residents to take protective measures to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, such as infection. West Nile virus is primarily spread through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Though many who contract the virus experience no symptoms, about 20% may develop flu-like symptoms, and roughly 1 in 150 cases can lead to serious complications such as neurological illness, paralysis, or even death.

Older adults and people with pre-existing health conditions—such as diabetes, cancer, or compromised immune systems—are at increased risk of developing severe symptoms.

“This first detection is a reminder that now is the time to make a plan to protect yourself,” said Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director for Larimer County. “It only takes one tiny mosquito to have a big impact on your health.”

Health officials recommend the following precautions:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent regularly

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk

Limit outdoor activities during peak mosquito biting hours

Remove standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed

West Nile virus surveillance in Larimer County began in early June and is expected to continue through the peak season in August. The monitoring effort is a collaborative initiative with local municipalities, Colorado State University, and Vector Disease Control International.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and take simple steps to protect themselves and those most vulnerable.

For more information and updates, visit larimer.gov/westnile.

Source: Larimer County Department of Health and Environment