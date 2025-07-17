Greeley Police Investigating Deadly Shooting of Local Resident

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Authorities ask for public assistance as investigation continues

GREELEY, Colo. — A 37-year-old Greeley man has died following a midday shooting on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Greeley Police responded to the scene at 817 26th Avenue just after 12:20 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim with apparent injuries and administered emergency medical care until paramedics arrived. The man was transported to North Colorado Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release the name at a later time.

According to police, this appears to be an isolated incident. Greeley Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Community members with information are encouraged to contact Detective Collin Losasso at (970) 351-5446 or via email at [email protected].

No further details have been made public at this time.

Source: Information provided by the Greeley Police Department.