Landline Doubles DIA Shuttle Service From Fort Collins with New Daily Schedule

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Expanded routes and earlier/later departures improve travel flexibility for Northern Colorado residents

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Landline is boosting transportation options for Northern Colorado travelers with a newly expanded shuttle schedule between Fort Collins and Denver International Airport (DIA), effective August 1.

The company will now offer 17 daily round-trip departures across its three Northern Colorado hubs: CSU Transit Center, Harmony Transfer Center, and Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL). The updated schedule includes early morning departures as early as 2:20 a.m. and late-night returns as late as 11:40 p.m., providing greater travel flexibility for airport passengers.

(Photo courtesy Landline)

“This expansion directly responds to the needs of local travelers who are looking for a reliable and cost-effective alternative to driving themselves,” said David Sunde, CEO and co-founder of Landline. “With tolls, fuel, and airport parking fees on the rise, we’re offering a smarter, more comfortable way to get to DIA.”

The new schedule coincides with Landline’s shift to exclusive booking through Landline.com. Reservations can no longer be made through United Airlines. This change allows Landline to offer lower fares, more flexible booking policies, and access to its Penguin Perks loyalty program.

Shuttle amenities include reclining leather seats, onboard Wi-Fi, and power outlets at every seat. Children 12 and under continue to ride free with a reserved ticket.

Travelers are encouraged to book early and explore the full schedule at landline.com.

Source: Landline