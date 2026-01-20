Greeley Student Charged After School Threats

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police say no weapons access; campus safety measures enacted

A Greeley student is facing charges after alleged threats were directed at a teacher and principal at Greeley West High School, prompting an investigation by the Greeley Police Department earlier this week.

According to police, the investigation began Monday, January 12, after school administrators reported concerns raised by a student who overheard threatening remarks. Authorities said multiple reports were also submitted through Safe2Tell, alleging a potential shooting planned for January 13.

Following interviews and a preliminary investigation, police charged a 14-year-old student with interference with an educational institution. Investigators confirmed the student does not have access to firearms. The student’s identity is being withheld under juvenile privacy laws.

Officials with Greeley-Evans School District 6 reported the student was not on campus and will face school disciplinary action. The investigation remains active, and authorities emphasized that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Police and school officials reiterated that student and staff safety remains the top priority and that all reported threats are investigated immediately. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kevin Clarey at [email protected].

Attribution: Greeley Police Department