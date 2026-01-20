Loveland Man Sentenced to 58 Years to Life for Murder

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The sentencing follows a jury conviction in a case that has had a lasting impact on the Loveland community and across Northern Colorado.

A Loveland man has been sentenced to 58 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections for the 2022 murder and sexual assault of Chantell Wilkes, bringing a measure of closure to a case that has deeply affected Northern Colorado.

Asa Alan Peck was sentenced after a Larimer County jury convicted him of second-degree murder, sexual assault by force or without consent, and violation of a protection order. The court ordered the sentences for the two felony convictions to run consecutively, resulting in a 48-year sentence for murder and an indeterminate sentence of 10 years to life for sexual assault. A 364-day jail sentence for the misdemeanor protection order violation was authorized to be served within the Department of Corrections.

Because the sexual assault conviction carries an indeterminate sentence, the Colorado Department of Corrections will determine if and when parole is appropriate after the completion of the fixed prison terms, minus any statutory reductions.

The convictions stem from the August 22, 2022, killing of Chantell Wilkes, whose body was discovered in the Big Thompson River at Fairgrounds Park in Loveland. The Larimer County Coroner determined her death was caused by blunt force trauma and drowning and ruled the case a homicide. Wilkes was unhoused at the time of her death.

As previously reported by North Forty News, investigators with the Loveland Police Department developed Peck as a suspect after witnesses placed him with Wilkes shortly before her death and near the scene where her body was found. DNA evidence later linked him to the crime. Full background details on the investigation and trial are available in North Forty News’ original coverage here:

https://northfortynews.com/category/news/jury-convicts-loveland-man-in-2022-homicide-of-chantell-wilkes/

Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran praised investigators and prosecutors for their persistence, noting the emotional toll the case has taken on those involved and the broader community. District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said the sentence reflects years of complex investigative and legal work and emphasized that justice must apply equally to all victims, regardless of their circumstances.

Officials also highlighted the importance of community awareness and access to support services for those experiencing intimate partner violence.

If you or someone you know needs help, local resources include Alternatives to Violence (970-669-5150), Crossroads Safehouse (1-888-541-7233), Estes Valley Crisis Advocates (970-577-9781), Violence Free Colorado at www.violencefreecolorado.org, and the National Domestic Violence Hotline at www.thehotline.org.

Attribution: Office of the District Attorney, Eighth Judicial District, serving Larimer and Jackson counties.