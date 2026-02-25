Greeley Voters Repeal Cascadia Zoning Ordinance

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Special election results overturn development plan for 834-acre West Greeley property

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley voters approved Ballot Issue 1A in a February 24 special election, repealing Ordinance 30, 2025, and reversing a previously approved zoning change tied to the proposed Cascadia Planned Unit Development in West Greeley.

According to results released by the Greeley City Clerk’s Office at 10:02 p.m., 11,342 voters supported the repeal, while 9,506 voted against it. The election was conducted entirely by mail ballot.

With the repeal, zoning for the approximately 834-acre property north of U.S. Highway 34 and east of Weld County Road 17 reverts to its previous designations, including Holding Agriculture (H-A) zoning for portions of the land. Under H-A zoning, urban vertical development cannot move forward without a new rezoning application.

City staff will now begin a full legal and planning review and return to the Greeley City Council with recommendations outlining possible zoning pathways and next steps. Under the City Code, a substantially similar Planned Unit Development application cannot be resubmitted for 1 year and would be subject to heightened review standards. Any future proposal would be required to be materially different and proceed through the standard public process.

West Greeley remains identified as a long-term growth area for the city, and Council members are expected to continue evaluating future development proposals through established planning and public review channels.

City Clerk Heidi Leatherwood thanked election judges and staff for administering what she described as a fair and secure election. Results remain unofficial until certified in accordance with state law, with certification expected on March 5.

Additional information and election results are available at https://greeleyco.gov/special-election-ordinance-30-2025.

Attribution: Information provided by the City of Greeley.