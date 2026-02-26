Nick Critchlow to Perform in Windsor

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins singer-songwriter brings folk and blues originals to Peculier Ales

Windsor music fans can catch an evening of original acoustic folk and blues when Nick Critchlow takes the stage at Peculier Ales on Friday, February 27, at 6 p.m.

Critchlow, a Fort Collins-based singer-songwriter, has spent more than a decade performing across Northern Colorado and up and down the Front Range. Known for blending warm acoustic guitar with a folk and blues sound, his songs explore themes of aging, relationships, and finding purpose — often balanced with humor and storytelling between sets.

Influenced by artists such as Gregory Alan Isakov, Nick Drake, Hozier, and Jack Johnson, Critchlow delivers a sound that feels both reflective and approachable. He frequently performs alongside violinist Thomas Viney, adding depth and texture to his live shows.

Later this year, Critchlow will release his second album, Paper Cranes, featuring six original songs and one cover. Fans can pre-save the album on Spotify at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/nickcritchlow/paper-cranes.

The February 27 performance begins at 6 p.m. at Peculier Ales, 301 Main Street, Unit A, in Windsor. For more information, call (970) 460-2224.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. A steady, local start to the day — stories, weather, and events from across Northern Colorado, delivered with your coffee.

Plan your day in Northern Colorado. Find today’s events and what’s happening next at northfortynews.com/calendar.