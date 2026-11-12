Greeley Warns Permit Applicants About Fake Invoices and Payment Scams

City officials urge residents and contractors to verify payment requests after a fraudulent message targeted an active land use application.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The City of Greeley is warning residents, contractors, and land use applicants about a nationwide impersonation scam involving fraudulent invoices and threats of fines designed to pressure people into making payments.

The warning follows a recent report of a suspicious message sent to an applicant with an active land use case in Greeley. According to city officials, the fraudulent communication appeared to use publicly available application information to make the request seem legitimate.

Officials emphasize that details such as an applicant’s name, project address, or case number do not necessarily mean a message originated from the city.

How to Verify Legitimate Payment Requests

The city is encouraging anyone involved in permitting or land use applications to verify invoices and payment instructions before sending money.

For building permits, Greeley uses its official eTRAKiT system to process payments. Permit invoices are emailed only when requested by contractors or homeowners.

The City of Greeley does not request wire transfers for any payments.

Applicants who receive payment requests related to land use applications should contact the city employee managing their case using previously verified contact information rather than relying on phone numbers or email addresses provided in a suspicious message.

Watch for Impersonation Attempts

Official city communications come from email addresses ending in @greeleygov.com. Residents should carefully examine sender addresses and remain cautious about unexpected invoices, payment demands, or threats of penalties.

Even when a message contains accurate project information, applicants should independently confirm its authenticity.

Reporting Suspicious Payment Requests

Anyone who receives a questionable invoice or payment request involving a Greeley permit or land use application should contact the city before taking action.

City officials say verifying payment requests through established communication channels can help protect residents and businesses from financial fraud.

Source: City of Greeley